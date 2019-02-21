Welsh Government Cabinet to hold meeting in North Wales today to help combat ‘perception’ of north south divide

Welsh Government Ministers will hold a Cabinet meeting in North Wales today following a series of meetings on Anglesey focusing on the island and the region’s economy.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will meet Horizon at Wylfa, before meeting the leader of Anglesey Council and hosting a roundtable of council and business representatives from across North Wales. The Cabinet meeting will be in the Welsh Government’s Llandudno Junction office.

He will be accompanied by Ken Skates, the newly appointed Minister for Economy and North Wales.

Commenting on today’s Cabinet meeting, the First Minister said: “One of my immediate priorities has been to ensure North Wales has a strong voice in government and in the Cabinet so we have a strong focus on the region and its future.

“I appointed Ken Skates as Minister with responsibility for North Wales. Holding an early Cabinet meeting in North Wales is part of that effort.

“There has been some difficult news for North Wales over the past few weeks, and the uncertainty of Brexit is a source of concern for businesses across the region – Airbus has been clear about its views in the last week, for example.

“But we must – and we will – deliver for North Wales. We are committed to the region and are investing in the area’s economy.

“We will provide whatever assistance we can to support individuals and companies affected by the recent announcements. I will be listening carefully to what people tell me today.

“I have previously called on the UK Government to put in place a funding model to deliver large infrastructure projects such as Wylfa Newydd and I repeat that today.”

Ken Stakes, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, added: “We have strong relationships, which have been built across North Wales over many years, these are crucial now as we work together to respond to the announcements about Wylfa Newydd and Rehau and to the challenges of Brexit.

“Our commitment to North Wales is clear. We are making unprecedented investment in transport in the region, with £600m of developments planned. These include the Caernarfon to Bontnewydd bypass, with work now underway.

“We are moving ahead with the next stages of the third Menai crossing, which includes the appointment of technical advisers to develop the scheme in more detail with stakeholders and we are making progress with the vital A494-A55 Flintshire Corridor.

“The Welsh Government is investing significantly in supporting the long-term North Wales economy, including £20m in a new Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRI) at Broughton.

“We have invested £20m of Welsh Government and European funding in the Menai Science Park on Anglesey, which has enjoyed a successful first year, and we have pledged to match the UK Government’s commitment to the North Wales Growth Deal and called on it to increase the contribution to allow the region to maximise its impact.”