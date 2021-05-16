Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th May 2021

Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than two million people in Wales have said yes to a Covid-19 vaccine in Wales, latest figures released today reveal.

The official figures also show that almost three million total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Wales in just six months.

This means 80% of all adults in Wales have received their first vaccine and one in three adults have received their second dose to complete the course.

Wales’ new Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “This is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands of people – NHS staff, military personnel and volunteers – who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone.

“Vaccination is making a real difference to the course of this pandemic. Every dose delivered is a small victory against this awful virus.”

Dr Gill Richardson, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, added: “Today’s figures show Wales has achieved yet another major milestone through the fantastic efforts of our vaccination programme, healthcare staff and the public.

“We’re continuing to lead the UK’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the population as quickly and as safely as possible to help bring this pandemic to a close.

“I am proud of all our vaccination teams across Wales, whose hard work and dedication has meant that 95% of those in the most vulnerable groups have had at least their first dose, and we are now making great progress through the younger age groups.

“Uptake has been much higher than predicted but it’s really important that when you’re called for your appointment – whether it’s your first or second dose – that you go. Every vaccination counts.”

Welsh Government stress “Vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and provide strong protection against Covid-19.”

They also add that they believe Wales continues to be on target to achieve the aim of offering vaccination to all eligible adults by the end of July – however on Friday the First Minister said that was subject to ongoing vaccine supply.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

News

A lunchtime Wrexham to Bidston train service is being pulled so driver training can take place

News

Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

News

Mail on Sunday claims Delyn MP Rob Roberts is facing suspension from Commons over alleged inappropriate text messages

News

Chester’s electric scooter trial reaches major miles milestone

News

Nominations for the 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries

News

Indoor heritage attractions, monuments and museums to re-open from 17 May in Wales

News

Public warned of ‘Covid complacency’ as indoor hospitality prepares to reopen from Monday

News

Wales “on track” for all eligible adults to be offered first dose of vaccine by mid July

News





Read 388,008 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn