Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

More than two million people in Wales have said yes to a Covid-19 vaccine in Wales, latest figures released today reveal.

The official figures also show that almost three million total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Wales in just six months.

This means 80% of all adults in Wales have received their first vaccine and one in three adults have received their second dose to complete the course.

Wales’ new Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “This is a fantastic achievement in such a short space of time. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands of people – NHS staff, military personnel and volunteers – who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone.

“Vaccination is making a real difference to the course of this pandemic. Every dose delivered is a small victory against this awful virus.”

Dr Gill Richardson, Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Vaccines, added: “Today’s figures show Wales has achieved yet another major milestone through the fantastic efforts of our vaccination programme, healthcare staff and the public.

“We’re continuing to lead the UK’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the population as quickly and as safely as possible to help bring this pandemic to a close.

“I am proud of all our vaccination teams across Wales, whose hard work and dedication has meant that 95% of those in the most vulnerable groups have had at least their first dose, and we are now making great progress through the younger age groups.

“Uptake has been much higher than predicted but it’s really important that when you’re called for your appointment – whether it’s your first or second dose – that you go. Every vaccination counts.”

Welsh Government stress “Vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and provide strong protection against Covid-19.”

They also add that they believe Wales continues to be on target to achieve the aim of offering vaccination to all eligible adults by the end of July – however on Friday the First Minister said that was subject to ongoing vaccine supply.