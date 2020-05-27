Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th May 2020

Watch the SpaceX Dragon astronaut launch live tonight – then in the skies of North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Tonight sees a rare opportunity to see a manned spaceflight from the UK, and a historic flight as well.

Nasa and SpaceX are launching two astronauts to the International Space Station this evening via the ‘Dragon’ capsule, the first manned flight for SpaceX and the first time there has been manned flight from the USA since 2011. The two people on board tonight are Doug Hurley, the spacecraft commander with Bob Behnken as joint operations commander.

The launch takes place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:33 PM Eastern time – which is 9:33 PM our time.

Around 9:50 PM the rocket should be visible to the naked eye from the west, moving east, in the lower part of the southern sky.

Currently the weather forecast has clear skies so visibility should be good from the UK.

NASA are streaming the launch on its website – https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive and SpaceX also provide similar feeds. Often with such launches it is worth tuning in several minutes beforehand to hear the full rundown of the checklists before launch, and be aware various ‘stops’ might take place delaying the launch for several seconds, minutes or even hours.

It is not unusual for launches to miss the ‘window’ for launch, meaning the entire process is scrubbed for the day. If that does take place there are several further launch windows where the above will happen again. There is a Tropical Storm forming just north off the coast of S. Carolina which could put today’s launch in jeopardy.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Police warning about people selling vehicles via the internet after one person was scammed out of £5500

News

Flint Coastguard called after two groups of people put themselves at risk from being cut off from shore

News

Deeside Burger King reopens for Takeaways – Flintshire McDonalds Drive Thru’s set to open

News

Police appeal after a man indecently exposes himself in Connah’s Quay

News

Electric scooters stolen from house in Saltney

News

Ambulance crews dealing with ‘growing number’ of patients turning aggressive when asked to wear face masks

News

Read 643,044 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn