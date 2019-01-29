Update – Conditions improve on A55 in Flintshire following earlier snow flurries

Update: Traffic Wales say conditions have improved

Previous report: Traffic Wales has issued a warning to drivers using the A55 in Flintshire due to worsening weather conditions.

CCTV cameras show snow beginning to fall from Halkyn, Caerwys through to junction 29 at Pant Y Dulath.

⚠️ Weather conditions are worsening on the #A55 between J29 Pant Y Dulath to J31 Caerwys. Please take care, slow down and drive to the conditions. Have a look at our live camera feeds at – https://t.co/IO5Mef38Iv ⚠️ — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) January 29, 2019

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Hazardous driving conditions due to snow on A55 North Wales Expressway between J29 (Pant-Y-Dulath) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Cameras show snowfall in the area.”

Two schools in Flintshire have closed due to snow: Ysgol Rhos Helyg in Rhosesmor and Lixwm Primary School.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Flintshire has been extended until the end of the week.

The Met Office warning had been in place until midday through until 11am on Wednesday morning.

However a revised forecast has a yellow weather alert in place from 3pm on Thursday afternoon until midday on Friday.

The Met Office state: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”