Warning raised that ‘lack of Brexit preparation’ could lead to chaos at Holyhead port

A warning has been sounded that a “lack of preparation” for the consequences of Brexit could lead to chaos at Holyhead port.

With the Brexit transition period set to end on December 31, hauliers have claimed the port is not ready to cope with the impending changes, with extra checks soon to be required on outbound travel.

Around 1,200 lorries and trailers are carried across the Irish Sea from the port every day.

It has led to fears that lorries could be queuing for miles down the A55.





The issue was raised in the Senedd today by Ynys Mon MS Rhun ap Iorwerth after he cautioned it could harm the free flow of trade through Holyhead.

He said: “I’m asking for a debate to be held urgently on the end of the Brexit transition period and what it means specifically for Welsh ports.

“We’re now at the eleventh hour, and warnings raised by myself and others around the lack of preparation in Holyhead are sounding with ever louder urgency.

“With the need for customs declarations and checks on outbound freight from 1 January, there still hasn’t been, I understand, a trial run of the new electronic customs system that’s to be used.

“The minister will have read about concerns expressed today by Irish hauliers about mayhem at the port.

“I’ve spoken to Nick Bosanquet, professor of health policy at Imperial College, who’s worried that ports delays could even increase the COVID risk.”

The Plaid Cymru politician said the Irish Taoiseach had recently visited the infrastructure being developed at Dublin port, which he described as “pretty impressive”

However, he said there was nothing in place for Holyhead for when checks are needed on inbound freight from July 2021.

He said: “A site in Warrington has been identified for Holyhead’s imported goods checkpoint, at least temporarily.

“You couldn’t make it up. That site clearly has to be in or near Holyhead.

“UK Government has messed up royally here, but we also need to hear exactly what else Welsh Government has tried, and is trying to do, to salvage things.

“My fear, as I’ve warned time and time again, is that anything that affects the free flow of trade through Holyhead will undermine the ports and undermine jobs related to the ports.

“Can we please bring all these issues before the Senedd again, at this late hour even, so we can hammer home just what’s at stake?”

In response, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: “Thank you to Rhun ap Iorwerth for raising what are serious and significant concerns.

“I will make a point of speaking to the Minister for Economy and Transport about your request for that urgent statement.

“If that’s not able to be accommodated in the very near future, I will certainly ask him to write to you on those issues in the meantime.”

The port’s owner, Stena Line, has said that it expects the process to run smoothly.

Speaking to the BBC, Ian Davies, Stena Line’s head of UK Port Authorities, said: “We are live testing in the next two weeks. We’re starting to educate our staff on the new checking processes.

“We have always planned on the worst case scenario of ‘no deal’ because that’s the only thing you can base your preparations on and so we are now confident that we are in the right place for that.”