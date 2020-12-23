Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Dec 2020

Warning over scam Playstation 5 adverts on Facebook

Police are warning the public about purchasing PlayStation 5 following adverts on Facebook

It comes after the force received several complaints of fraud in Anglesey and Gwynedd after money was transferred by victims in anticipation of delivery of Playstation 5 consoles

Due to the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles in the UK there have been reports of scammers trying to take advantage of this high demand.

Inspector Trystan Bevan, the Police Inspector for Gwynedd North said: “Please don’t buy pay for goods in advance if you have any concerns whatsoever about the credibility of the individual/ firm concerned.


“Our messages is clear: -Stop: Take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information that could keep you safe.

“Challenge, could it be fake? Its ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you

“Protect, contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

“If anyone in North Wales does believe they have been a victim of this specific PlayStation Scam please report it to North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number Y186629 ”



