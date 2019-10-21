Warning over fraudsters claiming to be police officers

North Wales Police are warning the public to be alert to courier fraud scams after Police received a number of reports from members of the public last week.

Residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from Westminster Police or the Serious Fraud Office with the caller identifying himself as DC Cole or DC Ryan.

The fraudster goes on to tell the victim that their bank account has been compromised and their details used to make large purchases in an Argos store in London.

The fraudster convinces the victim to withdraw a large amount of cash from the bank to protect their money.

Once the victim has the cash in their home the fraudster will send a courier to collect the money from the address with the promise that the money will be kept safe.

In one case an elderly female victim, not in North Wales, was asked to go to her bank and withdraw £9700 in cash in order to protect her money.

The victim was also told by the scammer not to inform the bank staff of the reason for the withdrawal and to make an excuse for wanting such a large amount of money. The victim was advised to call 111 to confirm it was the police she was speaking to.

Financial abuse safeguarding officer DC2675 Rachel Roberts said,

“luckily there have been no financial losses in North Wales reported as yet but similar scams have been seen across the UK with victims handing over large amounts of cash to fraudsters.”

“Often the victims have no reason to doubt the fraudsters as they appear to know the victims personal details. The fraudsters will urge victims to act quickly and create a fear that the victims money is in danger of being lost.”

Police have issued the following advice to residents

If you receive a telephone call from ANYONE asking you to move or withdraw your money END THE CALL IMMEDIATELY.

Your bank and the police will NEVER ask you to withdraw your money or transfer your money into a different bank account.

Beware of cold calls even when the caller appears to have personal information such as your address, date of birth or bank account details and do not give out your personal details to callers.

If you are concerned or receive a similar request use a different phone or neighbors phone to call 101 to report the matter or wait 10 minutes to make to call to ensure the scammers have cleared the phone line.

For further information visit the North Wales Police public web page and clicking on the fraud information box.

Here you will find advice on various types of fraud and a link to Action Fraud (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call on 0300 123 2040.