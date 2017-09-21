Veteran TV journalist will be reflecting on his 35 years in the media spotlight at Ewloe event

One of television’s great raconteurs will be reflecting on his 35 years in the media spotlight an event organised by The Journalists’ Charity in Ewloe.

Veteran journalist and broadcaster John Sergeant will sharing a wealth of funny anecdotes, featuring some of the best known political figures of our time.

John started as a young reporter on the Liverpool Daily Post & Echo and went on to work for the BBC, becoming chief political correspondent, political editor of ITN and a much sought after celebrity guest on programmes such as Have I Got News for You, Room 101, Radio 4’s The News Quiz and, of course, Strictly Come Dancing.

He has covered wars, general elections, political triumphs and disasters, and has been the man on the spot in most of the major news stories over the last 20 years.

The evening will be a great opportunity to experience, at first hand, John’s sharp wit, keen sense of the absurd and acute powers of analysis.

This is the first event ever held in the region by the Journalists’ Charity and has been organised in conjunction with Deeside based Comtek – Sorrento Networks.

Said Comtek’s chief executive Askar Sheibani:

“I am pleased to support the work of the Journalists’ Charity for not only does it look after those in the industry who need help, it also promotes professionalism throughout the media.

I am a passionate believer in the importance of a free and independent press. It is an essential ingredient of any democratic society. While we will never always agree with everything the media reports we must support its right to report it.

An evening with John Sergeant provides the ideal opportunity to celebrate the success of North Wales and Deeside while supporting a worthy cause. It is going to be fascinating to hear, first-hand, John’s insight into some of the most important events of the last 30 years or so.”

The event takes place on Friday 3 November 2017 from 7pm at The Village St David’s Hotel, Ewloe.

