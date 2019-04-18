Utilities construction firm enters plans for new office building on Deeside Industrial Park

A company which provides utilities construction services has entered plans for a new office building in Deeside.

O’Connor Utilities wants to expand its base on Welsh Road in Garden City, from which it provides essential emergency services for Scottish Power Energy Networks and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.

The firm took ownership of the site in 2014 and has invested a total of £750,000 in it to date.

Consultants working on its behalf said the new development was ‘urgently needed’ to house some of the 235-strong workforce.

In a planning statement, they said: “The application relates to a new office building which has been erected to the northeast of the existing smaller office building within the site.

“It is clear that the office use at this location accords generally with the range of proposed uses for the area.

“It is a use which is urgently needed by the applicant company to carry out local and regional civil engineering works in North Wales.

“The proposed use will result in no harm to residential amenity interests nor will it prejudice any other local commercial interests.

“The business provides a significant number of jobs for local people and is therefore a major social asset to the community.”

The 30-metre-long modular building will include an office, meeting room, kitchen and toilets.

The company currently has 40 office-based employees working on the site on a permanent basis.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the plans by the middle of May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).