UK secures 90 million doses of ‘promising’ coronavirus vaccine

The UK Government has secured early access to 90 million vaccine doses from the as part of its strategy to build a portfolio of promising new vaccines to protect the UK from Covid-19.

The vaccine doses have been secured from AstraZeneca. BioNTech/Pfizer and Valneva, the UK Government has also secured access to treatments containing Covid-19-neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca to protect those who cannot receive vaccines such as cancer and immunocompromised patients.

As a result of these partnerships, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could have access to enough doses to vaccinate and protect priority groups identified, such as frontline health and social care workers and those at increased health risk.

UK Government has now secured access to three different types of Covid-19 vaccines that are being developed here and around the world, giving the UK the most likely chance of getting access to a safe and effective vaccine at the quickest speed.





A new NHS Covid-19 vaccine research registry has also been launched today which will enable people in the UK to play their part by volunteering for future vaccine studies.

The new online service will allow members of the public to register their interest and be contacted to participate in clinical studies.

To enable large-scale vaccine studies to take place across the UK, the aim is to get 500,000 people signed up by October, which is considered vital in the fight against coronavirus.

Clinical studies with hundreds of thousands of volunteers will help scientists and researchers better understand the effectiveness of each vaccine candidate and will considerably speed up efforts to discover a safe and workable vaccine.

Chair of the Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham said: