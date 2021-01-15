Two former Coleg Cambria students paving the way for future generations in agriculture

Two successful farmers who are former Coleg Cambria students are paving the way for future generations of women in the agriculture sector.

Ffion Hooson and Elin Protheroe both completed the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture at Llysfasi and are encouraging more young women to follow them into the industry.

Elin, from Beulah in Powys, works part-time on her family’s beef and sheep farm whilst Ffion manages her family’s 180-acre beef and sheep farm near Denbigh.

Their former lecturer Sian Edwards praised both for inspiring females to follow in their footsteps and consider a land-based career.





She said: “Elin was a fantastic student who has a very bright future ahead of her.

“Her skills and knowledge will stand her in good stead, and she has the passion and determination to master any field within the beef and sheep industry.”

Sian added: “Ffion is also a determined and successful young woman and an inspiration and role model to not just women in agriculture, but her peers as well.

“Her future aspirations are to take on more of the farm that she currently rents out to expand the beef and sheep enterprises further, and I have no doubt with this step-by-step approach she will continue to make leaps each year.

“Both are very talented and will continue to do well in whatever they turn their hands to, taking everything in their stride and paving the way for more females in the industry.”

Since taking an active role in the farm business at 18, Ffion has increased the sheep flock and created a new fixed handling system to help with efficiency.

Studying at Llysfasi allowed her to do the work necessary to keep the family farm operational as well as learn more about the value of marketing.

“Had I not learnt machinery skills in college I would have struggled,” said Ffion. “And marketing in agriculture is crucial because after all we are creating and nurturing a product, and it’s important that we understand what the specifications are required of that product.

“What I learnt at the college and from the network of farmers locally has really helped me, and I’m thankful for that.”

