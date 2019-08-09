Two youngsters rescued off Talacre after being blown out to sea in an inflatable dinghy

Volunteer Coastguard rescue officers (CRO’s) from Flint were called out earlier today to reports of two youngsters in an inflatable dinghy being blown out to sea with the strong offshore wind and into the busy shipping channel to Mostyn port.

The Coastguard team along with counterparts from Rhyl were scrambled to Talacre Beach just before 12pm.

RNLI inshore and all-weather lifeboats from Rhyl and HM Coastguards Rescue 936 helicopter from Caernarfon were also called to the incident.

The inshore lifeboat was on scene within 14 minutes after the initial call.

It was also reported that two people were trying to swim out to the inflatable dinghy to try to rescue the two girls, age 17 and 7.

The inshore lifeboat crew were on scene first, but were initially directed to another dinghy, but were turned round once the people on shore said this was not the dinghy in question.

[Photo credit: RNLI Rhyl]

The lifeboat crew scanned the immediate area and soon spotted the dinghy and raced to the position, some 500 metres out from the shore.

The young girl was in the dinghy, and the elder girl in the water, trying to hold the position of the dinghy.

Both were taken on board the inshore lifeboat as the all-weather lifeboat and helicopter arrived on scene.

The girls were rushed back to shore to waiting coastguards and were checked over by the teams on shore.

Both girls were fine but complaining of cold. They were handed over to the waiting coastguards.

Vinny Jones, helm of the inshore lifeboat said: “It was good fortune that the inshore lifeboat crew spotted the dinghy within a short timescale.

They were in the middle of the busy shipping channel, and would not have been spotted easily by the fast vessels using the port.

It was a great team effort by all the agencies involved, with a successful outcome.

We hope both the girls recover fully from their ordeal.”

Paul Frost, duty coxswain of the all-weather lifeboat added: “We always advise the public to swim at a lifeguarded beach, and to take advice from the lifeguards regarding offshore winds and ebb tides.

Inflatables are dangerous things, and it proved today that the dinghy can be over half a kilometre from shore in a matter of minutes.

The sea is not the place for inflatables.

Our volunteers did a great job spotting a small boat in rapidly worsening weather.”

An HM Coastguard has issued advice about the use of inflatables: