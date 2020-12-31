Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning
A three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate earlier this morning.
The incident happened at around 9am on the Westbound side near Starbucks.
Police closed the roundabout due to the road being “very slippery” because of icy conditions.
The road around the roundabout has now been gritted and the vehicles involved have been removed.
Police have been dealing with a number of collisions on roads around North Wales this morning, due impart to freezing temperatures, snow and ice.
Stay at home – only essential travel is allowed
The weather is bad in North Wales today – collisions are being reported – if you have to go out – drive slowly and in line with the weather conditions.
Avoid unnecessary travel – make a phone call instead pic.twitter.com/dyovIX1pI3
— Diogelwch Cymunedol Y Dwyrain / Com Safety East (@NWPComSafEast) December 31, 2020
