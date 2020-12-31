Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

A three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate earlier this morning.

The incident happened at around 9am on the Westbound side near Starbucks.

Police closed the roundabout due to the road being “very slippery” because of icy conditions.

The road around the roundabout has now been gritted and the vehicles involved have been removed.





Police have been dealing with a number of collisions on roads around North Wales this morning, due impart to freezing temperatures, snow and ice.

“Please don’t drive this morning unless absolutely necessary, but if you do have to go out, please drive safely in accordance with the road conditions, as it is treacherous out there due to snow and ice.” A police spokesman said.