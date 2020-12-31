Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 31st Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 31st Dec

Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate earlier this morning.

The incident happened at around 9am on the Westbound side near Starbucks.

Police closed the roundabout due to the road being “very slippery” because of icy conditions.

The road around the roundabout has now been gritted and the vehicles involved have been removed.


Police have been dealing with a number of collisions on roads around North Wales this morning, due impart to freezing temperatures, snow and ice.

“Please don’t drive this morning unless absolutely necessary, but if you do have to go out, please drive safely in accordance with the road conditions, as it is treacherous out there due to snow and ice.” A police spokesman said.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

News

North Wales consultant urges people to ‘be sensible and be safe’ as number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubles in a week

News

People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

News

“Stay safe at home this New Year, and let us entertain you!” with special live stream from 9pm tonight

News

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why recycling bins haven’t been collected in run up to New Year amid criticism

News

Appeal launched over refusal of plans to build houses next to village pub in Flintshire

News

Claims North Wales isn’t receiving fair share of Covid vaccine dismissed by Health Minister

News

Chester and Cheshire West set to be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from midnight

News

Visitors sent home from Snowdonia after travelling from Bolton, West Midlands and Rhyl

Gwynedd





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn