Teacher from Flintshire school set to run 10k for charity this weekend

A high school teacher in Flintshire is set to run his first ever 10k for charity this Sunday, 18 October.

Dyfan Jarvis is a head of year and teacher of Welsh at Connah’s Quay High School who has already raised £830 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He was supposed to run at Arley Hall in Cheshire with his friend, Dave Morris, but has had to relocate due to local lockdown where he lives in Rhos.

“This is a charity very close to my heart as my dad passed away due to cancer not so long ago,” he said.





“Due to local lockdowns I am unable to do this – however, I will be running a 10k in my village instead and recording every mile.”

He will be doing the 10k at Rhos Mountain, which will make it more difficult due to it being uphill, and at the same time will go live on Facebook whilst his wife updates along the way.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far,” Dyfan wrote recently.

“We are now on £700 thanks to Dyfed Roberts’ recent generous donation! If anyone else could donate we would be extremely grateful!

“This horrible disease has effected everyone at some point in their lives and the motivation for me and Dave is in memories of our dads.”

Donate to Dyfan’s JustGiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-morris13?fbclid=IwAR0KZ_WOhMGxMM2gWMuFtFBQxmh6LW3-umuuxwi_uOW2SIx5tdJQu-Erioc

Visit Macmillan’s website to learn more about their work and ways to donate – https://www.macmillan.org.uk/