Talks to avert industrial action at Deeside based Valspar set to take place

Talks will take place today, Wednesday July 17 in a bid to avert industrial action at Deeside based coatings manufacturer Valspar.

Workers at the Deeside Industrial Estate firm – who are members on Unite union – voted in favour of action over “underpaid wages for hours worked” according to Unite.

The union said the issue was formally raised with the company in 2018 “but to date no agreement has been reached to resolve the issue.”

Unite served notice of its plans for industrial action which will commence with a ban on all overtime and on call working from 6.30am on Monday 29 July.

In addition there will be a 48 hour strike taking place from 6.30am on Sunday 11 August.

All parties have agreed to meet with ACAS today for further talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

Daryl Williams, Unite regional officer, said: “Valspar needs to understand that our members are determined to secure a fair settlement for the unpaid wages if they are at all serious about wanting to avoid industrial action.

“Many of our members are owed thousands of pounds in potential back pay but we also need an agreement that resolves matters moving forward.

“Unite members have waited patiently over many months for a fair offer from Valspar but their patience has now run out.

Our members do not need more warm words at the meeting with Acas on Wednesday, they need a fair resolution to their grievance, otherwise Industrial action will become inevitable.”

In early July a spokesperson for Sherwin-Williams, Valspar’s parent company, said:

“For the last year and a half Sherwin-Williams has been negotiating with our employees and the union to address the issues raised.

The company on several occasions has made a financial offer to resolve these concerns that go back many years before Sherwin-Williams acquired the Valspar manufacturing facilities.

Sherwin-Williams will continue our dialogue with our employees and the union to seek a resolution.”