Posted: Wed 1st Apr 2020

Updated: Wed 1st Apr

Sunday trading rules to be relaxed in Flintshire

Flintshire Council is to relax its stance on Sunday trading laws in an effort to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Wrexham Council announced it was temporarily relaxing the Sunday trading laws in a bid to support those on the frontline battling the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Delyn MP Rob Roberts also wrote to council Chief Executive Colin Everett asking for Sunday trading hours to be “urgently” relaxed.

Currently, legislation states that certain larger stores – such as supermarkets – can open on Sundays but only for 6 consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm.

The council has said “this will not be enforced by council officers and means that trade can start two hours earlier, should stores take advantage of the measure.”

The additional trading hours will make it easier for key workers, such as medical staff, care workers, emergency service workers and waste collection crews to do their food shopping.

“The measure will also allow more time in the day for shops to manage their customers’ visits, as many are already doing, so they adhere to Government advice on social distancing and behaviour.

All stores affected by this measure will receive appropriate advice and guidance from council officers.

Residents are advised to check local timings and store openings before they travel as staffing and other logistical reasons may prevent stores opening for the additional hours.” A council spokesperson said. 



