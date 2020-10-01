Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Oct 2020

Updated: Thu 1st Oct

A55 between Caerwys Holywell back open

Update: All lanes have been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

Earlier report: Traffic is building on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The collision has happened between junction 31 Caerwys and junction 32 Holywell.

Two vehicles towing caravans appear to have been involved in the collision, police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Twitter user Gaz Sharples posted these pictures of the scene.


Latest traffic report states: Road closed and stationary traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Sensors show a lot of trapped traffic queueing over a four-mile stretch within the closure. Affecting traffic heading from Abergele towards Ewloe.”



