A55 between Caerwys Holywell back open

Update: All lanes have been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

Earlier report: Traffic is building on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The collision has happened between junction 31 Caerwys and junction 32 Holywell.

**UPDATE**#A55 J31 Caerwys to J32 Holywell remains closed due to a collision.

Traffic is being diverted off at J31 Caerwys to follow the diversion route. Long delays in the area. https://t.co/x9aegZXJGu — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) October 1, 2020

Two vehicles towing caravans appear to have been involved in the collision, police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

Latest traffic report states: Road closed and stationary traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Sensors show a lot of trapped traffic queueing over a four-mile stretch within the closure. Affecting traffic heading from Abergele towards Ewloe.”