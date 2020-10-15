Storyhouse to hold back Christmas production tickets for areas caught in lockdown

Storyhouse have announced that tickets for their anticipated Christmas production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ are now on general sale.

However, customers from Clwyd, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Liverpool, including the Wirral, are currently restricted from travelling to Chester.

In a bid to make sure these people do not miss out though, Storyhouse will hold seats back for all Tier 3 regions and customers from North Wales.

Theatres like Storyhouse are now exempt from closing, even in Tier 3 areas such as Liverpool, which means their show seems almost certain to go ahead as planned.





CEO Andrew Bentley said: “Chester of course borders both the Wirral and North Wales and some of our most loyal customers come from those areas.

“It would be tragedy for them to miss out, Lord knows we need some fun right now. So, to combat that, we are holding seats in the theatre for all customers from these areas.

“When the various restrictions are lifted, we’ll release those seats but only to customers from those areas. Customers can visit our website to find out how to pre-register if they’re not already on our list.

“We got a great vote of confidence from the government this week with some funds specifically to help us remain open and put on productions at this tricky time.

“It’s great to see that the unique steps we have been taking to stay open have been recognised, in return we’re going to pull out all the stops this Christmas to make it special.

“With four out of five UK theatres mothballed this will be one of a tiny number of Christmas shows in the UK this year and we are mindful that demand will be high.

“Thirty per cent of the tickets have been sold already to members in the priority period. It’s only fair that we try to distribute them evenly.”

Storyhouse is advising customers to check the current regulations before they book and not to travel from a restricted region even if it is guidance only.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com