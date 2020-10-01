Storm Alex: Weather warning issued for North Wales with heavy rain forecast throughout the weekend

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of North Wales this weekend with heavy rain on the forecast.

The Met Office say that Storm Alex, a weather system named by Météo-France earlier this week, will bring wet and windy conditions to parts of the UK over the next three days,

The yellow warning is in place across the region between 3am Saturday morning until 6pm Sunday evening.

The rain is expected to remain heavy and persistent throughout the weekend, with some places 25-50 mm of rainfall.





Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’ll be quite a miserable end to the working week for southern and south-west England as Storm Alex brings heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow, with coastal gales of around 60-65mph for some.

“Away from the south it’ll be a more pleasant day, with light winds and bright spells for much of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“However, as the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later on Friday, another low-pressure system moves towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain and strong winds to many over the weekend.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Nick Silkstone, added: “Saturday will be a very wet day as heavy bands of rain push north and west across the country, followed by showery rain on Sunday.

“It’ll be cold and windy too with a risk of coastal gales in some areas.

“The Met Office has issued a rain warning covering large parts of the country over the weekend and we’re urging people to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and warnings during this spell of disruptive weather.”