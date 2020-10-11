Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 11th Oct 2020

Updated: Sun 11th Oct

Social enterprise Pennysmart celebrates success of passing quality marks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Pennysmart Community Interest Company, a social enterprise, are celebrating having successfully passed both the Advice Quality Standard (AQS) and Information & Advice Quality Framework for Wales (IAQF Wales) quality marks for organisations that provide advice to the public on social welfare issues.

They are especially pleased since staff had to handle working from home and socially distancing in the office whilst maintaining full service throughout the pandemic.

Pennysmart started as a pilot back in 2009, where it was initially titled as ‘Moneysavers’.

Since 2010 though they have gone on to expand their debt, benefits and money advice services and provide service contracts to a number of housing associations, charitable trusts, third sector organisations and community groups across North Wales and Cheshire.


Jayne Bellis, Managing Director at Pennysmart CIC, was delighted with the most recent news for the enterprise.

She said: “We are over the moon to have been awarded the AQS and IAQF Wales as it shows the people using, as well as funding our service that we are working to the best possible professional standards.

“The team of staff have worked very hard to achieve the AQS/IAQF Wales during these challenging times.

“We have seen a 60 per cent increase in demand for our services during lockdown and our Board will be making sure that we maintain these high standards over the course of the year.”

The AQS/IAQF Wales quality marks are awarded by the national umbrella group, the Advice Services Alliance.

ASA’s Director, Lindsey Poole, said: “The AQS and IAQF Wales are tough benchmarks to achieve, particularly in these challenging times for the social sector and our clients and we offer our congratulations to Pennysmart CIC for so clearly making the grade.”

Pennysmart will display the AQS and IAQF Wales logos, joining the community of over 650 advice organisations across the country of AQS holders.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Sport governing bodies need financial support to save our community clubs, warns Plaid Cymru

News

Online conference to discuss economic challenges facing public and private sector in wake of COVID-19

News

Phil’s proud to have helped Airbus achieve significant landmark as 10,000th A320 family jet is delivered

News

North Wales health board’s new partnership will help people access free online mental health therapy without need to visit GP

News

“Collateral damage” – the effects of COVID-19 on children and young people

News

Flintshire Sea Cadet receives BEM for services during COVID-19

News

Flint RNLI volunteer recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

News

Six men jailed for over 32 years for their part in the supply of Class A drugs into Holywell and Flint

News

Things will “get worse not better” if we don’t take action now warns First Minister

News





Read 582,737 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn