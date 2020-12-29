Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Dec 2020

Snow and ice weather warnings extended until Thursday afternoon

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until Thursday afternoon.

The separate Met Office warnings cover large parts of north Wales, including Flintshire.

Speaking about the ice and snow warnings, the Met Office say: “Showers will affect parts of north Wales on Tuesday evening, then parts of northwest England and the northwest Midlands overnight.

“As temperatures fall below freezing some ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.


“Showers may be wintry on high ground with 1-3 cm snow settling above 300 metres.

“Showers are likely to merge into an area of rain, sleet and snow which is expected to move south across parts of eastern Scotland, northern and western England, and perhaps the far east of Wales overnight Wednesday, and through Thursday morning.

“Not all locations within this area will see snow, and indeed where it does snow it will not be snowing through the entire warning period. Accumulations of 1-3 cm are most likely, with larger accumulations (most likely 5-10 cm) confined to ground above 200 metres.

“Snow at low levels will quickly turn to rain across Scotland during early Thursday, becoming confined to ground above 500 metres.

“It will also steadily turn to rain at lower levels further south through the rest of the day whilst petering out.”



