Serious safety hazard closes Hawarden Bridge walkway

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee has been closed for urgent repairs.

At least one of the wooden boards which spans across the pathway on Hawarden Bridge has broken off leaving a large hole.

The path is part of National Cycle Route 5 linking Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Work will be carried out by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.



