Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 12th Oct

Serious safety hazard closes Hawarden Bridge walkway

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee has been closed for urgent repairs.

At least one of the wooden boards which spans across the pathway on Hawarden Bridge has broken off leaving a large hole.

The path is part of National Cycle Route 5 linking Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Work will be carried out by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.




Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh field hospital system “ready should it be required”

News

Storyhouse receives £730k govt grant amid financial uncertainty

News

It is “completely incorrect” to say Covid tests generate positives for flu or common cold say Public Health Wales

News

North Wales police commissioner criticises neighbouring force’s ‘sad’ tweet about cannabis plant seizure

News

Flintshire councillors could get free laptops as taxpayer-funded iPads branded ‘inadequate’ for virtual meetings

News

Royal composer sets challenge for public in light of coronavirus-affected creative industries

News

First minister “deep disappointment“ UK government not implementing ban on people travelling into Wales from Covid hotspots

News

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband advising they are due compensation

News

Tougher restrictions set for England – “we will then have some rapid choices to make” says Wales’ Health Minister

News





Read 582,387 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn