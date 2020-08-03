Samaritans launch new support line in Wales for NHS workers and social care workforce

Samaritans have launched new, confidential support line today for health, social care workers based in Wales.

The Welsh Government funded service will provide dedicated helplines for NHS workers, social care workforce and those volunteering on the frontline.

The spread of coronavirus is affecting all social care workers and everyone in the NHS, from nurses, doctors and porters to care workers, personal assistants and housekeepers.

“For most of us, this isn’t like anything anyone’s ever experienced before,” the Samaritans said.





Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he fully recognised and appreciates the “challenges and immense pressure” facing the health and social care workforce at all times “but particularly during this unprecedented time of personal and professional strain.”

Mr Gething said: “It is even more important than ever that any individual working in the NHS and social care in Wales has access to trusted emotional wellbeing support outside the workplace as well as being able to talk to each other and to their manager.”

“Individuals will be dealing with a combination of personal and professional factors which are acutely different to their old ‘normal’ both during and after the current emergency situation, so we are working with NHS employers, our social care partners and with the trade unions to further develop the wellbeing offer for our workforce.”

“Over time, learning gathered from the uptake of this service will help us to make longer term plans for the health and wellbeing support offer for our health and social care workforce, in line with the ambitions set out in A Healthier Wales.”

The service will be available daily between 7am and 11pm offering confidential support tailored for individuals working in health care settings, provided by trained volunteers.

0800 484 0555 – NHS Wales and social care workers (English)

0808 164 2777 – NHS Wales and social care workers (Welsh language)

A support line has also been set up for those NHS and social care workers in Englanf 0800 069 6222 – NHS and social care workers in England.