Royal College of Nursing leads call for minute’s silence to honour workers killed by coronavirus

The RCN is leading the call for a minute’s silence across the UK to honour all workers who have died from coronavirus.

The RCN has joined forces with the Royal College of Midwives and UNISON – collectively representing more than a million NHS and public service staff – to campaign for a moment of reflection at 11am on Tuesday 28 April.

The minute’s silence will be held on International Workers’ Memorial Day.

At least 80 health workers – from heart surgeons and nurses to porters and volunteers – have been killed by Covid-19.

It will allow the nation to pay respect to those whose work involved caring, saving lives, and keeping key services running and the rest of the country safe, while showing support for families who have lost a loved one.

Flags at the RCN’s headquarters will also be flown at half-mast in tribute to the nursing staff who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCN Chief Executive & General Secretary Dame Donna Kinnair said: “We’ve become used to hearing a great roar on a Thursday night for key workers, but this respectful silence will be a poignant reminder of the risks they run to keep us safe.

I hope the public gets behind this with the same affection they show when applauding our people.

“The silence is a simple show of respect for those who have paid the very highest price, but their loved ones must know the levels of gratitude we feel as a nation and take some comfort from that.”