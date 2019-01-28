Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Loop From A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
30 January — 31 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Ewloe Loop from A55, Ewloe – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Between 19:30hrs and 01:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501182781132269
A5104 High Street, Saltney, Flintshire
28 January — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In Carriageway outside 205 high street saltney
Works description: Complete valve remediation works on Cadents medium pressure gas network which may include excavation / install new monitoring pressure points, rider points and replace chambers and surface iron works. Reinstatement activities associated with the above to be completed to meet all standards.
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: AZ014WS47-11391
A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
30 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TY AFALLON
Works description: TREE CUTTING AROUND OVERHEAD NETWORK
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY051MW71304PJ280
A541 Denbigh Road, Mold, Flintshire
29 January — 31 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: IN F/W ALYN WORKS, DENBIGH ROAD
Works description: recover 1 obsolete BT pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500258645501
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
28 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594550249
A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
29 January — 29 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Chester : Site 6207, Sealand Road/Soverign Way, Chester. USRN 06901548 : Sealand Road to Sealand Roa…
Works description: Repair vehicle detector SCOOT loop N50711F on Sealand Road at site 6207. OID 855321 Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021015
A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
29 January — 29 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: d and Greyhound Pa
Works description: Repair vehicle detector SCOOT loop N50711F on Sealand Road at site 6207. OID 855321 Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021015
28 January — 29 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .
Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 93110
B5126 Mold Road, Northop, Flintshire
29 January — 29 January
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 7 BROAD OAK COTTAGES
Works description: TREE CUTTING AROUND THE OVERHEAD LINE NETWORK
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY051SPENVEG00362
B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
28 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Moor lane and Chester Road
Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Excavtaion to lay approx 13m of duct in F/W to DSLAM on corner of Chester Rd and Moor Ln
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM03
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
28 January — 31 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.57
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 2M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000147672
Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
28 January — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAHILL FARM
Works description: LAY 20M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 10M ARE IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAININCARRIAGEWAY IN SEAHILL ROAD…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000787873
A494 A494 Rbt Jct B5444, Mold, Flintshire
29 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bromfield Roundabout- Off Wrexham Road
Works description: Cherry Picker to access a telecoms pole for essential repairs. Traffic to be managed with a set of 5-Way Lights during this time.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YN10643493-COBRA-JC
A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR HTE JCN OF BRYN COCH LANE ON RUTHIN ROAD CH7 1NX
Works description: MOLD 2 – DSLAM 537328 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTPGC01
29 January — 30 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 Southbound 132/5 – 129/8.
Works description: A55 Southbound junction 38 to 37 lane one closure for drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 94282
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 25m SE from the junc of DOCK ROAD on HIGH STREET
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 40 – DSLAM 540160 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUKRNKA01
Kinnerton Road, Lower Kinnerton, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
30 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From opp. The Old School House to approx 175m East on KINNERTON ROAD…
Works description: KINNERTON V5017 – PON 496714 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works -wi…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJU2N7M12
Middle Mill Junction to Little Chef Roundabout Old A55, Halkyn, Flintshire
29 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 102 MTRS NORTH OF PLAS NEWYDD
Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594809756
Moor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
28 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Moor lane and Chester Road
Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Excavtaion to lay approx 13m of duct in F/W to DSLAM on corner of Chester Rd and Moor Ln
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM04
Station Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
28 January — 30 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Station road and Chester Road
Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Notice for Lighthead only. Linked with MOOR LANE and CHESTER ROAD
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM05
A494 Eb Onslip A550 From A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire
28 January — 16 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A494, Deeside Park Interchange – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Drainage Improvement Works and Repairs to Carriageway – Overnight Works between 21:00hrs and 05:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011918152333785
Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
28 January — 08 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE
Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001116472
Alyndale Road, Saltney, Flintshire
28 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 66
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/00004436398
Blackbrook Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 26
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594840826
Boleyn Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
29 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROAD OPENING AND DIG IS TAKING PLACE IN VERGE OPP SIDE OF THE ROAD TO NUMBER 16…
Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB9060000/00004436843
Brook Road, Shotton, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 41
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594842969
Carton Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 36
Works description: DEFECT RENEW LID
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594131132
Celyn Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 7
Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594863427
Central Drive, Shotton, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 51 CENTRAL DRIVE on CENTRAL DRIVE
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 43 – DSLAM 537398 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWTG01
Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: side of the croft on CHAMBERS LANE
Works description: MOLD 14 – DSLAM 537320 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRDD01
Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire
28 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FEEDER PILLAR NEAR 144 COED ONN ROAD
Works description: EXCAVATE 4M TRACK IN TARMAC FOOTWAY AND A MAINS SERVICE JOINT BAY IN TARMAC FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002QAS613688012
Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE AMENITY SITE (RECYCLING CENTRE)
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE AT FERRULE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594860057
Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAND ADJACENT NO 10 FRAIRS COURT
Works description: LAY 18M OF NEW DUCT IM FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY1D5EK01
Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594847520
Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
29 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE PUKWANA
Works description: RESET FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594851566
Hartford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
28 January — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: HARTFORD WAY BEND
Works description: FORM NEW ROAD ENTRANCE FROM HARTFORD WAY UNDER 2 WAY LIGHTS AMBERON TO CARRY OUT TM…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005384
Hazelwood Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
30 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 10