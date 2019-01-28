Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A494 A494 Wb Ewloe Loop From A55, Ewloe, Flintshire

30 January — 31 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: A494, Ewloe Loop from A55, Ewloe – Westbound Carriageway

Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Between 19:30hrs and 01:00hrs

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: PD501182781132269

A5104 High Street, Saltney, Flintshire

28 January — 08 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In Carriageway outside 205 high street saltney

Works description: Complete valve remediation works on Cadents medium pressure gas network which may include excavation / install new monitoring pressure points, rider points and replace chambers and surface iron works. Reinstatement activities associated with the above to be completed to meet all standards.

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: AZ014WS47-11391

A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire

30 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TY AFALLON

Works description: TREE CUTTING AROUND OVERHEAD NETWORK

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY051MW71304PJ280

A541 Denbigh Road, Mold, Flintshire

29 January — 31 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: IN F/W ALYN WORKS, DENBIGH ROAD

Works description: recover 1 obsolete BT pole

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500258645501

A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire

28 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171

Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594550249

A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

29 January — 29 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Chester : Site 6207, Sealand Road/Soverign Way, Chester. USRN 06901548 : Sealand Road to Sealand Roa…

Works description: Repair vehicle detector SCOOT loop N50711F on Sealand Road at site 6207. OID 855321 Chester…

Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021015

A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

29 January — 29 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: d and Greyhound Pa

Works description: Repair vehicle detector SCOOT loop N50711F on Sealand Road at site 6207. OID 855321 Chester…

Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: UE300BQ1431000021015

A550

28 January — 29 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .

Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.

Responsibility for works: Highways England

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: 93110

A550

29 January — 30 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound from A494 to Parkgate Road – Total .

Works description: A550 North & Southbound Total closure due to drainage works.

Responsibility for works: Highways England

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: 93110

B5126 Mold Road, Northop, Flintshire

29 January — 29 January

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: 7 BROAD OAK COTTAGES

Works description: TREE CUTTING AROUND THE OVERHEAD LINE NETWORK

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY051SPENVEG00362

B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire

28 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Moor lane and Chester Road

Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Excavtaion to lay approx 13m of duct in F/W to DSLAM on corner of Chester Rd and Moor Ln

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM03

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire

28 January — 31 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.57

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 2M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253004000147672

Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

28 January — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAHILL FARM

Works description: LAY 20M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 10M ARE IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAININCARRIAGEWAY IN SEAHILL ROAD…

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: AZ0091000787873

A494 A494 Rbt Jct B5444, Mold, Flintshire

29 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Bromfield Roundabout- Off Wrexham Road

Works description: Cherry Picker to access a telecoms pole for essential repairs. Traffic to be managed with a set of 5-Way Lights during this time.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK) Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YN10643493-COBRA-JC

A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR HTE JCN OF BRYN COCH LANE ON RUTHIN ROAD CH7 1NX

Works description: MOLD 2 – DSLAM 537328 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTPGC01

A55

29 January — 30 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Lane 1 Southbound 132/5 – 129/8.

Works description: A55 Southbound junction 38 to 37 lane one closure for drainage works

Responsibility for works: Highways England

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: 94282

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 25m SE from the junc of DOCK ROAD on HIGH STREET

Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 40 – DSLAM 540160 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUKRNKA01

Kinnerton Road, Lower Kinnerton, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

30 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From opp. The Old School House to approx 175m East on KINNERTON ROAD…

Works description: KINNERTON V5017 – PON 496714 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works -wi…

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJU2N7M12

Middle Mill Junction to Little Chef Roundabout Old A55, Halkyn, Flintshire

29 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 102 MTRS NORTH OF PLAS NEWYDD

Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594809756

Moor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire

28 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Moor lane and Chester Road

Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Excavtaion to lay approx 13m of duct in F/W to DSLAM on corner of Chester Rd and Moor Ln

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM04

Station Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire

28 January — 30 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Station road and Chester Road

Works description: 502619 – HAWARDEN – Notice for Lighthead only. Linked with MOOR LANE and CHESTER ROAD

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU67GNM05

A494 Eb Onslip A550 From A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire

28 January — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A494, Deeside Park Interchange – Eastbound Onslip

Works description: Drainage Improvement Works and Repairs to Carriageway – Overnight Works between 21:00hrs and 05:00hrs

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PD5011918152333785

Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire

28 January — 08 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE

Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY450003001116472

Alyndale Road, Saltney, Flintshire

28 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 66

Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE

Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: ZU0070000/00004436398

Blackbrook Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 26

Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594840826

Boleyn Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

29 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROAD OPENING AND DIG IS TAKING PLACE IN VERGE OPP SIDE OF THE ROAD TO NUMBER 16…

Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R…

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LB9060000/00004436843

Brook Road, Shotton, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 41

Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594842969

Carton Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 36

Works description: DEFECT RENEW LID

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594131132

Celyn Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 7

Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594863427

Central Drive, Shotton, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 51 CENTRAL DRIVE on CENTRAL DRIVE

Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 43 – DSLAM 537398 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTWTG01

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: side of the croft on CHAMBERS LANE

Works description: MOLD 14 – DSLAM 537320 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTRDD01

Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire

28 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FEEDER PILLAR NEAR 144 COED ONN ROAD

Works description: EXCAVATE 4M TRACK IN TARMAC FOOTWAY AND A MAINS SERVICE JOINT BAY IN TARMAC FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY002QAS613688012

Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE AMENITY SITE (RECYCLING CENTRE)

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE AT FERRULE

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594860057

Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAND ADJACENT NO 10 FRAIRS COURT

Works description: LAY 18M OF NEW DUCT IM FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBY1D5EK01

Glynne Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18

Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594847520

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire

29 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE PUKWANA

Works description: RESET FRAME & COVER

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: PE12594851566

Hartford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester

28 January — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HARTFORD WAY BEND

Works description: FORM NEW ROAD ENTRANCE FROM HARTFORD WAY UNDER 2 WAY LIGHTS AMBERON TO CARRY OUT TM…

Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005384

Hazelwood Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

30 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 10