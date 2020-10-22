Reports: Welsh government set to nationalise railways after bailout talks with the current operator fail
According to telegraph.co.uk the Welsh government is set to nationalise railways in the country after bailout talks with the current operator, KeolisAmey, failed.
Ministers are expected to formally announce the transfer of operations to state-owned Transport for Wales on Thursday morning, insiders said.
Transport for Wales will take direct control of travel on the country’s 900 miles of railway, replacing a joint venture that includes French-owned firm Keolis, after passenger numbers plunged as a result of coronavirus.
The telegraph report states: “Trains in Wales have been run since May 2018 by a joint venture between Keolis, a subsidiary of France’s SNCF, and engineering contractor Amey.
While the pair will continue to be responsible for tracks and other rail infrastructure, control of services will be handed back to the state.”
Wales’s “Operator of Last Resort” was hastily renamed “Transport for Wales Ltd” last week in anticipation of Welsh government officials stepping in.
The Welsh government tweeted on Wednesday evening:
Tomorrow, there will be an announcement from the Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales @KenSkatesMS on a series of measures to protect services for rail passengers, maintain jobs, and keep momentum on the Metro project, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qYRV9LjFbv
— Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) October 21, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com