Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Oct 2020

Reports: Welsh government set to nationalise railways after bailout talks with the current operator fail

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

According to telegraph.co.uk  the Welsh government is set to nationalise railways in the country after bailout talks with the current operator, KeolisAmey, failed.

Ministers are expected to formally announce the transfer of operations to state-owned Transport for Wales on Thursday morning, insiders said.

Transport for Wales will take direct control of travel on the country’s 900 miles of railway, replacing a joint venture that includes French-owned firm Keolis, after passenger numbers plunged as a result of coronavirus.

The telegraph report states: “Trains in Wales have been run since May 2018 by a joint venture between Keolis, a subsidiary of France’s SNCF, and engineering contractor Amey.


While the pair will continue to be responsible for tracks and other rail infrastructure, control of services will be handed back to the state.”

Wales’s “Operator of Last Resort” was hastily renamed “Transport for Wales Ltd” last week in anticipation of Welsh government officials stepping in.

The Welsh government tweeted on Wednesday evening:



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Appeal launched over refusal of drive-thru KFC and Starbucks on A55 near Holywell

News

Over £1m of Welsh govt funding to support sustainable ways of travelling in Flintshire as part of the North Wales metro

News

Storyhouse ‘probably’ have to cancel Drive-In cinema at Chester’s Deva stadium as toilets are in Flintshire

News

Four nation approach being taken to procure potential coronavirus vaccines

News

Appeal made for dog owners to keep pets under control at popular Deeside fishing pond

News

Chester man among three charged with offences following NCA investigation into large scale supply of firearms and ammo

News

Domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors in Wales encouraged to seek help during firebreak lockdown

News

Deeside personal trainer’s advice for keeping safe and well during the ‘fire-break’ lockdown period

News

Council seeks views on Shotton highway schemes including safer walking routes around two primary schools

News





Read 626,347 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn