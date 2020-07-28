Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Jul 2020

Updated: Tue 28th Jul

A person had died after being struck by a train on Wrexham to Bidston line at Gwersyllt

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: British Transport Police have said: “Officers were called to Gwersyllt station at 2.24pm following report of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Officers were called to Gwersyllt station at 2.24pm following report of a casualty on the tracks.


Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Earlier Report: There are reports that a person has been struck by a train on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

According to several posts on social media, the incident appears to have taken place near Gwersyllt railway station.

All lines have closed, Transport for Wales website states:

“Cancellations to services between Wrexham General and Bidston

Due to a person being hit by a train between Wrexham General and Bidston all lines are blocked.”
 
More as and when.
 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Deeside Community Hospital Branwen Ward closed to new admissions following Coronavirus cases

News

A person had died after being struck by a train on Wrexham to Bidston line at Gwersyllt

News

Chester’s Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre set to return for August

News

Welsh Government pledges to “ensure no one is left behind” with £40m package to support training and employment

News

Welsh Ambulance Service falls team are on the up thanks to volunteers

News

HMRC is urging parents to claim Child Benefit

News

Child abuse victim speaks movingly about how a North Wales charity saved her life

News

Health Board “actively testing“ staff and patients for COVID 19 across all it’s hospital sites and “expects to find more cases”

News

Inspector upholds decision to refuse Buckley apartment plans due to ‘gloomy and oppressive’ living conditions

News





Read 544,431 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn