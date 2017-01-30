Firefighters tackle blaze at UMP Shotton Paper mill

Firefighters tackled a blaze at UMP Shotton Paper mill in Deeside for four hours on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called just after 8pm on Monday to UMP Kymene UK Ltd, formerly Shotton Paper mill, on the Industrial Park.

Six pumps from Deeside, Mold, Holywell, Wrexham, Buckley and Flint as well an aerial ladder platform were called to the scene of the fire..

Reports say the blaze broke out in the recycling plant room.

The building was safely evacuated police say and staff sent home from the site.

Carl told us crews began to leave the site at around 12am, four fire engines left the scene of the blaze as the incident was scaled down, two local crews remained on scene damping down.

An investigation into the fire is expected to take place today.