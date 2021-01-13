Recruitment for new police constables in North Wales closes after just over a day due to high volume of applications

Recruitment for new police constables in North Wales has closed just over a day after it opened after a flurry of applications were received.

The window for people to apply to join the region’s police force began at 9am on Monday.

North Wales Police said it was looking to better represent the communities it serves by taking on more people from different backgrounds.

By yesterday afternoon it confirmed that applications had been closed due to the high number submitted.





In a post on Twitter, police said: “Please note that the recruitment window for police constables has now closed due to the volume of applications we have received

“Thankyou for the shares, RTs and likes.

“Keep an eye on other job opportunities by following @NWPYourCareer