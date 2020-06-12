Public health survey reveals growing public support for opening shops, workplaces, pubs and schools across Wales

According to the latest national engagement survey conducted by Public Health Wales, more than half (58 per cent) of people now feel that non-essential workers should be able to return to work within the next three weeks; up from 43 per cent four weeks ago.

A similar rise in support for shops reopening in the next three weeks means that just over half of people (52 per cent) now support shops reopening in the next three weeks (up from 39 per cent).

Over the same time period, the survey results show that almost half of respondents (47 per cent) said that they would prefer to stay in lockdown until there is no chance of catching the virus.





The findings showed that men are more likely than women to support earlier opening of shops, workplaces and social settings and relaxation of restrictions.

More than 20 per cent (23 percent) of men support restaurants, bars and pubs reopening in the next three weeks (only 13 per cent of women).

About one in six men support the ending of social distancing (16 per cent) in the next three weeks but only around one in 12 women (eight per cent).

Each week, Public Health Wales is conducting interviews with hundreds of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand how Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the measures being used to prevent its spread are affecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people in Wales.

A report has been published to show the findings for the period of 1-7 June when 611 people were surveyed and also examine trends identified through interviews with around 5,000 people during the past eight weeks.

Increasing support for reopening the economy has happened as fears about Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections have fallen.

Eight weeks ago, 64 per cent of people worried a lot about losing someone to the virus. This has now fallen in Wales to 50 per cent.

The proportion of people worrying ‘a lot’ about their own mental health and wellbeing has reduced in recent weeks from a peak of one in four people (25 per cent) worrying a lot about their mental wellbeing at the beginning of May to 16 per cent now.

However, the proportion of people ‘always’ or ‘often’ feeling isolated has remained at around one in five throughout the lockdown period.

Professor Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales said: “Week on week, we are seeing reductions in how many people are concerned about catching Coronavirus themselves or losing someone they love to a Coronavirus infection.

As fears over infection reduce, support to open up workplaces, social venues and schools across Wales is growing.

Support to open social and entertainment venues is much higher in men than women, although most men still support these venues not opening in the next three weeks.”

“As levels of infection fall and people’s concerns of infection ease, it is still extremely important to remember that this virus has not been eradicated.

Social distancing is still a critical tool for restricting the spread of the virus and simple measures such as hand washing will not only help prevent Coronavirus but also reduce levels of flu, food poisoning and other infections that also make many people ill every year.”

During today’s daily briefing from the Welsh government, first minister Mark Drakeford said he was resisting calls to make changes sooner, he said, “however loud the demands to do things differently maybe, we will stick to the path we have chosen.”

The results of a government review of lockdown measures in Wales will be revelled next Friday.

Commenting on the survey, Shadow Covid Recovery Minister Darren Millar MS said:

“The Welsh Labour Government’s restrictions are becoming increasingly unpopular, having a significant impact on peoples’ mental health and wellbeing, and crippling our economy.

The people of Wales want a safe and sensible approach to lifting the lockdown that protects lives and livelihoods.

I urge the First Minister to show some compassion, scrap the arbitrary and cruel five-mile travel rule, allow people to get together with their loved ones, and allow more places to reopen to save Welsh businesses and jobs.”