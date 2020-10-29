Proposals for 90 new homes in Mold thrown out after councillor condemn developer’s ‘deplorable’ supporting statement

Proposals for 90 new homes in Mold have been thrown out after a senior councillor described a supporting statement put forward by a developer as “deplorable”.

The application by Gower Homes to build on land off Ruthin Road attracted 118 letters of objection ahead of a virtual meeting of Flintshire Council’s planning committee yesterday (Wednesday 28 October).

It was also recommended for refusal by the local authority’s chief planning officer amid concerns over the loss of an area of green barrier land and the lack of evidence to support the site being used for housing.

The company attempted to justify the scheme by stating it would deliver six flats in one building for people with learning disabilities.





They also claimed many individuals with learning disabilities had been left to fend for themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, which would not be the case in the flats with support on hand.

However, their comments were described as “offensive” by the council’s cabinet member for social services.

Cllr Christine Jones said: “I’m a bit annoyed that the agent is using social care as an excuse for getting a housing development through.

“He certainly hasn’t consulted with any of our departments as far as I know.

“To make a statement that families are now starting to require care and this new facility will deliver social and economic benefits, I’m sure they’ve already been getting excellent care through our services anyway.

“To use the pandemic as another excuse, I just think it’s just deplorable the way the agent has made this statement and to link with a housing association who we work quite closely with as a rule

“It’s quite offensive against people with learning disabilities so I’m totally for refusal I’m afraid.”

The firm said the scheme would be delivered in partnership with Clwyd Alyn Housing Association and Cornerstone Flintshire, with 40 per cent of the houses offered at below market value.

A total of 37 letters of support were also received by the authority.

In a statement submitted to the council before the meeting, the company said: “We have six adults with learning disability who have expressed a wish to live together and support each other.

“They work and socialise in Mold area and need the continuity. Their social life is important to their wellbeing.

“The Gower plans encompass their needs including access to the town and each other along with their friends.

“During this pandemic many adults with learning disability have been isolated in flats on their own with little or no support.

“This would not be the case in the Gower home of six flats where support would be provided for all six adults.”

The plans have been opposed by a campaign group called “Protection of Green Barriers Action Group”, who previously placed banners near the entrance to the site.

They said they wanted to stop the developer “walking over an already established green barrier”.

Speaking at yesterday’s meeting, Gwernymynydd councillor Kevin Hughes said: “The number of houses we have with planning permission around Mold goes against this and the access issues are really poor.

“Gwernynymynydd Community Council strongly objects, as does Mold Town Council, and highways are one particular issue.

“It just isn’t right and there is a very strong local feeling with 118 letters of objections, although in fairness there were 37 in support.”

Councillors unanimously voted to reject the plans at the end of the debate.

In a statement released after the meeting, a spokesperson for Gower Homes said: “We have learnt that permission was refused and can only remark that we are saddened by the decision.

“This application was about providing much needed specialist housing, new affordable homes and a development that would secure jobs and aid an economic recovery.

“If others wish to interpret it in any other way then that is their right, we are simply sorry that the authority felt unable to support the scheme.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).