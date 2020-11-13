Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Nov 2020

Updated: Fri 13th Nov

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Hawarden High School

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Hawarden High School.

All students in year 8 have been asked to self-isolate following the positive case.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen confirmed the case this morning by social media, he said:

“We have received notification this morning of a positive test having been received for a pupil in Year 8.


We are advising all pupils in Year 8 to remain at home today and await further instruction regarding the period of isolation.

We will be in touch with further details asap.”

If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Nurse charged with the murder of 8 babies to appear at Chester Crown Court today

News

Health bosses say capacity at North Wales hospitals ‘very tight’ following increase in coronavirus patients

News

New local coronavirus testing facility could be opened in Deeside to help people get checked faster

News

Deeside running club’s annual event cancelled but members have keept busy during pandemic

News

Hope House annual Santa Dash to go virtual due to COVID-19 impact

News

Flintshire residents to decide re-distribution of £60,000 seized criminal cash pot

News

North Wales health board working on December date for starting COVID-19 vaccinations.

News

‘Ageing’ Deeside Leisure Centre could be replaced by new, smaller facility, council briefing reveals

News

Flintshire police warning over Instagram account sending inappropriate images to young females

News





Read 540,123 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn