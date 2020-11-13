Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Hawarden High School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Hawarden High School.

All students in year 8 have been asked to self-isolate following the positive case.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen confirmed the case this morning by social media, he said:

“We have received notification this morning of a positive test having been received for a pupil in Year 8.





We are advising all pupils in Year 8 to remain at home today and await further instruction regarding the period of isolation.

We will be in touch with further details asap.”

We have received notification this morning of a positive test having been received for a pupil in Year 8. We are advising all pupils in Year 8 to remain at home today and await further instruction regarding the period of isolation. We will be in touch with further details asap — Hawarden Headteacher (@HeadHawarden) November 13, 2020

If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test.”