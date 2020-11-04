Police: Thieves targeting Audi S3’s and other high performance cars in Flintshire

Police in Flintshire are asking owners of high performance cars, particularly Audi S3 models to make sure that your “apps, trackers and alarms” are activated following a number of attempted key thefts in the county.

North Flintshire Police have said a gang of car thieves have attempted to burgle a number of homes in Flintshire in a bid to get the keys to the high powered cars.

Posting on the force’s North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are aware of group of thieves attempting to burgle homes for keys to high powered VW & Audi models, notably Audi S3, especially in Flintshire.”

“Please ensure your Audi apps, trackers and alarms are activated when your vehicle is not in use. Lock house doors and windows before going to bed. Report suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles on 999.”





Usually, the premium vehicles are stolen to order by organised criminal groups and shipped off to Eastern Europe and North Africa.

If you have information you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the North Wales Police website follow this link.