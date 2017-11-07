Police searching for vulnerable Deeside teen say friends and family risk prosecution

Friends and family of Jade Howarth a 16 years old female missing from Shrewsbury run the risk prosecution if they allow her to stay with them police have said.

Jade has lived in the Deeside area for years and police say they strongly believe she is in the area.

Due to her age she is classed as a vulnerable missing person and there has been several appeals from police for her to come forward.

Officers have now obtained court orders allowing them to enter properties by force in a continued search for her.

Police say they will search for her “day and night until she is found” a spokesperson for North Flintshire local policing team said;

“Jade is actively avoiding us and knows we are looking for her.

It is likely friends/family are letting her stay there.

Certain addresses are now subject to court orders allowing Police to enter by force to search for her.

The court order also makes it clear that obstructing Officers searching or being aware she is missing and not assisting Police is now an offence.

Jade, we are sure you will read this at some point. We will keep looking for you, we can’t stop. Your friends or family now run the risk of prosecution for letting you stay there.

Police will be needlessly visiting and searching people’s homes causing them great disruption and upset.

Please contact us on 101 as soon as possible.”

If anyone is aware of Jades whereabouts police have asked you call 101.