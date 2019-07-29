News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police release e-fit image of man following an indecent assault in Hawarden

Published: Monday, Jul 29th, 2019
Police have issued an Evo-fit of a man they are keen to speak to in relation to an indecent assault in Hawarden.

The appeal for witnesses is in relation to an incident that happened at around 9pm on Friday 26th July.

The man was initially sitting on a bench in Level Road Park. He then followed a young woman who was walking alone through the park and indecently assaulted her.

The man is described as being white, in his 40s, 5’5” tall, with short hair. At the time he was wearing a long navy blue top, light blue trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who may have information relating to the man or who witnessed the incident is asked to call PC Kerry Nash at Mold Police Station on 101, quoting reference 19100409669.

