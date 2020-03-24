Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tuesday, Mar 24th, 2020

Updated: Tuesday, Mar 24th, 2020

Police on lookout for silver VW Golf following pursuit in Flint

North Wales Police have asked the public to ‘keep an eye out’ for a silver VW Golf (similar to the one above) which involved in a pursuit today, (Tuesday, March 24.)

Officers said the car was being driven dangerously in the Flint area and have asked the public to help them “get it off the roads.”

Police have issued the registration number of the VW Golf: PO56XSB

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted over Flint just after midday.

Norma Davies, the Mayor of Flint shared a picture with Deeside.com of the helicopter low over the town, though it’s not known if it’s presence relates to the VW Golf pursuit. 

Police helicopter over Flint just now @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/Q0suRKCInM

Posting on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a police spokesperson said:

“Can you all please keep an eye out for a Silver VW golf that looks like this with the reg plate PO56XSB in the Flint area.

It’s just been involved in a pursuit with Officers and was driving dangerously.

Let’s work together to get it off the roads. Ref Y040324”



