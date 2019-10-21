News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police ‘keen’ to speak to driver of a Citroen Berlingo seen near a collision in Flintshire today

Published: Monday, Oct 21st, 2019
Officers from North Wales Policing Roads Policing Unit are appealing for a witness to come forward following a crash in Flintshire earlier today, Monday 21st October.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A541 in Hendre near Mold just before 3pm following reports of a four-vehicle collision. 

The road was closed both ways between Star Crossing Road and Hendre Quarry for several hours while emergency services dealt with the crash. 

One person is understood to have been taken to hospital, two others were treated at the scene.

Police have asked for the driver of a Citroen Berlingo – which they say was seen nearby – to come forward.

An update on the North Wales Policing Roads Policing Unit Facebook page states: 

“RPU officers wish to speak to any witnesses of the RTC on the A541 HENDRE, FLINTSHIRE that occurred today on 21.10.19 at approx: 14.50hrs , officers are keen to speak with a driver of a White Citroen Berlingo seen near to the RTC, please call 101 & quote X153323”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx 

