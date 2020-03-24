Police in Deeside hail ‘fantastic result’ after Class A drugs and thousands in cash seized by ‘CRACK’ investigators

North Wales Police have hailed their latest arrest in Deeside and praised ‘CRACK’ investigators for recovering a stash of Class A drugs from a pair of alleged dealers. Police seized the drugs from two men who were also found to be in possession of several thousand pounds in cash. The men, from the Chester area, also had scales and a knife in their possession police have alleged. Officers hinted at where the drugs were found on a dealer body, saying they were found by a “ CRACK team of investigators” A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook pages states: “Deeside Residents, a fantastic bit of Police Work by rota 2 colleagues has shown that even in these difficult times we won’t stop pursuing drugs and violence.

2 Males from the Chester area have been arrested, charged and remanded with drug supply offences.

Several thousand pounds of cash and Class A drugs have been recovered along with scales and a knife.

We won’t say where we got the drugs from, but there was a CRACK team of investigators on it.”