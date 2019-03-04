Police in Chester appeal for information after six bikes stolen from motorcycle training school

Detectives in Chester are investigating an overnight burglary which saw six motorbikes stolen from a rider training school

Thieves broke into a shipping container at The Ride Academy on Whitchurch Road in Christleton, near Chester sometime sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Six Honda motorbikes – a red CB500, a blue, a white and two red CB650s and a black NC750 – were stolen from the container.

Police say “enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.”

They also want to hear from anyone who believes they may know who took the motorbikes or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them, as well as from anyone with information regarding the stolen bikes.

Detective Sergeant Andy Smith said: “We are determined to find out who stole the motorbikes and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may be relevant to our investigation to come forward.

“The same goes for anyone who believes they may know who stole the bikes or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them, either on foot or in a vehicle.

“We presume that the bikes were driven away in a van or another large vehicle.

“If you saw such a vehicle on Whitchuch Road on Saturday night or Sunday morning please get in touch.

“We also want to speak to anyone who has been offered the chance to buy a Honda motorbike or thinks they may know where the stolen bikes are.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may aid the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 337267, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice- and-support/roads-and-vehicle- safety/submit-dashcam-footage.