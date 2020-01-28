Police identify body found at side of A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn

Police investigating the death a man found by the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn have released an update.

The mans body was found last Friday, police closed a section of the coast road overnight while forensics work took place.

A Home Office post mortem has now taken place and the death has not been deemed suspicious.

Police have said the death remains unexplained pending conclusion of the Pathologists investigation.

Officers believe the man is 63 year old Terrance Joseph Moores from the Stockport area.

Detective Inspector Elfyn Hughes said: “The family have been supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers over the weekend and have been updated. “

“I would like to thank all the members of public who kindly contacted us in response to our appeal and to the surrounding businesses who were also very helpful.”

Police asked for any motorists, of commercial or private vehicles, with dashcam footage of this area taken within the last ten days from last Friday – 24th January.

