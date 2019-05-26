Police have renewed an appeal after a cyclist was seriously injured after a ‘fail to stop’ collision in Hawarden last week

Officers from North Wales Police have renewed an appeal to trace a car driver after a pedal cyclist was seriously injured in Hawarden last week.

The incident happened shortly after 11:15 am on Saturday, May 18.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service to a report of a collision involving a pedal cyclist and a car on the B5125 Moor Lane.

The car, believed to be a blue or green coloured Citroen Picasso did not stop at the scene and enquiries are still ongoing to trace the driver.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by Ambulance with serious injuries.

PC Anja Macleod of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am renewing the appeal to trace the driver of the car or anybody else who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to come forward.

“Anybody who may have been travelling along Moor Lane around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X067986.