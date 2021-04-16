Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in two areas of Flintshire this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

Dispersal orders will be in place in two parts of Flintshire this weekend in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

Police have said the orders will be in place in Buckley and Mynydd Isa following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A dispersal order provides officers with extra powers to deal with those causing the issues.

Police have not said when the orders run until, they generally come into force on Friday evenings and are in place for 48 hours.





Two maps have been shared by the South Flintshire Police Team on their Facebook page showing the location where the dispersal orders will be enforced.

Posting an update of the South Flintshire Police spokesperson said:

“Dispersal orders are in place this weekend for Buckley and Mynydd Isa following reports of anti-social behaviour.”

“Additional officers will be patrolling these areas and responding to reports of this nature.”

“Any person (s) behaving in an anti-social manner in the area defined by the map will be dealt with accordingly.”

The order means police officers and community support officers can direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the designated area for up to 48 hours.

Furthermore, if they return to the specified area after being moved on they could face arrest.