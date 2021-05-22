Police confirm a man has died following an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier today

Update: 10.20pm: Police have said a man has sadly died following an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier today, in a statement this evening North Wales police said:

“Sadly we can confirm that the man who was taken to hospital following an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier today, has died.”

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and all three currently remain in police custody.”

“We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the area of Dock Road, Connah’s Quay just before 5pm to contact us quoting incident number Z071135.”

Earlier report: : Police has issued a statement with regards to an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier today.

Posting on the North Wales Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said the force was “called to an incident involving a serious assault in the Dock Road area of Connahs Quay at just after 5pm today, Saturday 22nd May 2021.”

“Police remain in attendance at the scene, one male has been taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Downes said “Police resources are likely to be in attendance at the scene for some time, there is no reason to believe that there is any on-going risk to the public and a number of arrests have been made.”

“Whilst we work at the scene I would ask that the local community are not tempted to attend the location.”

“I am grateful to our colleagues at Welsh Ambulance service and the Air Ambulance for their prompt response to the incident.”

“An investigation will now follow and as such we will not be releasing any more information at this time”