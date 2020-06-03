Police concerned fraudsters could take advantage of new coronavirus track and trace system

NHS Wales has started their Test, Trace, and Protect Service which aims to control the spread of coronavirus in Wales.

However, North Wales Police are concerned that this system will be the next target for fraudsters to take advantage of.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted and asked who they have been in recent contact with and where they have visited.

The contact tracer will ask for information such as people’s names, dates of birth, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses.

Officers said people should be vigilant for signs of cyber security, phishing or fraud.

You will not be asked for any financial information, bank details, passwords or any other data. If you have any doubts then do not provide the information.

Earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford told people in Wales to be alert to scammers. he said:

Sadly even in these really difficult times there are people who will try to take advantage of others,” he said.

“If you are contacted by anybody who claims to be a contact tracer asking you for information about your bank account or asking you to part with information not to do with coronavirus, that will not be somebody coming from the Welsh Government service”,

Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, DC Rachel Roberts, said: “Criminals will exploit any opportunity they can to defraud innocent people of their money, or steal their personal details.

“This contact tracing service is vitally important to the fight against coronavirus. However, we share concerns that this gives criminals an opportunity to commit scams and we have already begun to receive reports of these being sent.

“The NHS Test and Trace Service will never ask you for financial details, PIN numbers or banking passwords. They will also never visit your home.

“It is possible for criminals to fake official phone numbers but they cannot fake official websites.

“Therefore, if you receive a Test and Trace phone call, text message or email, please check the website address being provided very carefully.

“If possible, type the official address, into your browser rather than clicking on any links.”

If you think you have been sent a scam text message or email, report it to Action Fraud.

Find out more about how the Test, Trace and Protect Service works: https://gov.wales/contact-tracing-your-questions