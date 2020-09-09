Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Sep 2020

Updated: Wed 9th Sep

Updated: A548 has reopened following earlier collison

Update: Road has reopened.

Previous report: Police have closed the A548 Coast Road in Mostyn following a road traffic collision.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

In an update on social media just before 12.30pm North Wales Police asked drivers to avoid the area.


A post on the force Facebook page says: “Please be aware that the A548 at Mostyn will be closed in both directions for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “A548 Coast Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident between The Letty Hotel (Mostyn) and Old Tavern Inn (Llannerch-Y-Mor). Road has been closed to assist an may be closed for a while.”



