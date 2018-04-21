Police believe body found near Sealand army range is missing Wirral pensioner

Officers searching for a missing pensioner in the Wirral have discovered a body.

The body was found shortly before 10.45am today, Saturday 21 April 2018, near to Sealand Army Rifle range not far from Shotwick lake.

Police say formal identification has not yet taken place, although the body is believed to be that of Jean Lloyd, aged 77, who was last seen on Tuesday 17 April.

Jean’s family have been informed of the discovery and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Inspector Dan Greenhalgh, Cheshire Police’s Critical Incident Manager, said: “At this stage we believe the body to be that of Jean and I understand the local community will be upset by this development.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and specialist support remains in place while we establish the identity of the body.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the search, including members of the public.”

At this stage the circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.