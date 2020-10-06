Deeside.com > News

Updated: Wrexham Road in Caergwrle back open following earlier collision

Update: Slow traffic due to earlier accident, two vehicles involved on A541 Wrexham Road both ways from Ye Olde Castle Inn to Abermorddu County School. Vehicles have been recovered and the road re-opened just before 9am, however delays remain.

Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid Wrexham Road in Caergwrle this morning following a collision.

According to traffic reports two vehicles are involved.

Police have said: “Road closure Wrexham Road Caergwrle. The road is closed from the junction at Abermorddu school to Caergwrle village whilst officers deal with a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”


Traffic reports state: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A541 Wrexham Road both ways from Ye Olde Castle Inn to Abermorddu County School.

Congestion to Mold Road Northbound and Hawarden Road near Caergwrle train station Southbound.

Affecting traffic between Cefn-y-bedd and Pontblyddyn. Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival.”



