Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Dec 2020

Updated: Sun 13th Dec

Police arrest two suspected fuel thieves after muddy search in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of 2,500 litres of diesel from a coach yard in Flintshire.

Residents in Gwernymynydd reported seeing a large police presence at the coach depot with up six police vehicles present on Saturday evening.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also seen circling above at around 10pm.

Police said local residents spotted a suspicious vehicle and “disturbed” two people in the coach yard.


A North Wales Police Interceptor team along with officers from South Flintshire and a Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance unit made their way to the location.

However the suspects had made off on foot leaving the fuel behind.

Officers located the two alleged offenders lying face down in dense woodland, a stolen van with cloned number plates was also recovered.

In an update on the its Facebook page, a spokesperson for the North Wales Police Intercept team explained what happened, they said: “Local residents disturbed two people in a coach yard in Gwernymynydd, Flintshire last night who were attempting to siphon over 2500 litres of diesel.”

“They were in that much of a rush to evade capture they left all the diesel behind, oh and the van used to transport the stolen diesel..which was on cloned plates and is suspected to be stolen.”

“Working with HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire, Armed Alliance officers and our eye in the sky, interceptors were able to locate and arrest two offenders who were lying face down in dense woodland..they clearly ran out of fuel!! ”

“Two arrested for burglary and theft of motor vehicle, Who said interceptors don’t get out of their cars!”

Last week thieves stole thousands of litres of fuel from a Sandycroft depot.

More than 10,000 litres of diesel was siphoned from a storage tank at Parcel Force on Factory Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. .

The stolen fuel was loaded onto to a lorry in containers but as it was driven off a number of them fell onto the road at several points around Sandycroft.

The fuel also seeped into Broughton Brook and the River Dee triggering a large scale environmental clean up operation.

Police launched an appeal for information, DS Colin Oare said; “ This was a serious and extremely reckless crime in which more than 10,000 litres of fuel have spilled on to the road.”

I would appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist our investigation to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference Y179872.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Connah’s Quay power cut repairs “taking longer than expected” due to extensive substation damage

News

No-deal Brexit – boss of Deeside based Iceland “not concerned about shelf shortages” amidst media reports of supermarket stockpiling

News

Social care leader urges people to act responsibly and “not give granny covid for Christmas”

News

Leading councillor warns school spending could suffer unless Welsh Government awards settlement increase

News

Deeside politicians call for more support for police officers in North Wales

News

Warning Wales could see “2500 people with coronavirus in hospital by Christmas Day” if cases continue to rise and “NHS will not cope”

News

Livestock attack at Loggerheads Country Park and police say dog owner did not have decency to report!

News

Drug dealers ‘cuckooing’ vulnerable Flintshire council tenants in dealt with under nuisance neighbour complaints

News

Deeside politicians want “regional approach” to coronavirus restrictions adopted in Wales “as soon as possible”

News





Read 545,301 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn