Police arrest drink driver following ‘short’ pursuit in Flintshire

Published: Friday, Oct 18th, 2019
A man has been arrested following a pursuit with police in Flintshire overnight.

Officers from South Flintshire police gave chase after the driver failed to stop and sped off.

The driver then stopped the car and attempted to run from police but “must’ve been feeling the effects” of the alcohol as he didn’t get too far. 

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, careless driving and failing to stop. 

PC Dean from South Flintshire Police said:

“Driver arrested tonight after a brief pursuit. They decided it was a good idea to speed off and not stop.

It wasn’t a big shock to learn the driver was drunk and when he ran from the car must’ve been feeling the effects as he didn’t get very far! 

Arrested for drink driving, careless driving and for failing to stop.”

