Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Mold which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Published: Saturday, Nov 23rd, 2019
North Wales Police has launched an appeal for information after a man sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car in Mold during the early hours of Saturday morning. 

The incident happened at around 3.30am today , November 23 near the  Chester Street entrance to the Livestock Market.

The driver of a Black Renault Megane – believed to be involved in the incident – abandoned the car nearby and fled the scene.

The victim, a 44 year old local man, has been transferred to hospital in Stoke.

The road was closed until around 8am, it has since reopened. 

DI Iolo Edwards said : “ This was a serious incident in which a man has sustained serious, possibly life changing injuries. 

We are in contact with the victim’s family and we are appealing for anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.  

Call us on 101 or Crimestoppers  on 0800 555 111 quoting reference X169592

